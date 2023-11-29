Kansas State basketball finishes overtime with a flurry to edge Oral Roberts, 88-78

MANHATTAN — Kansas State had to work overtime to get past Oral Roberts, but in the end it was all Wildcats.

K-State scored the game's last 12 points, including seven by Tylor Perry, to edge ORU, 88-78, on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

It was the second overtime win this season for the Wildcats and the first one at home.

"I'm thankful for our fans," K-State coach Jerome Tang said of crowd of 9,867. "I thought in overtime they gave us a boost that we did not have during the game.

"The Oral Roberts team is a very good team. I know they're picked second in their (Summit) League, but having played both of them I don't know. They're really good."

South Dakota State was picked to win the Summit, but K-State beat the Jackrabbits handily, 91-68, on Nov. 13.

It was the third straight victory for the Wildcats, who improved to 5-2. ORU fell to 2-4 with all four losses coming on the road.

For K-State, Arthur Kaluma and Perry each had 20 points and Cam Carter his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kaluma, who did not start the game, also had eight rebounds, while Perry finished with six assists.

The Wildcats also got 11 points each from Dai Dai Ames and Will McNair.

Isaac McBride led all scorers with 25 for ORU, while Jailen McBride added 23 and nine rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from a hard-fought K-State victory.

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry (2) controls the ball after a blocked shot by Oral Roberts during the second half of Tuesday's game at Bramlage Coliseum.

Overtime is Cats' time

If there is a safer bet than K-State in overtime?

With the overtime win, the Wildcats now are 7-0 under Jerome Tang and 2-0 this season.

K-State's first overtime win this year came against Providence in the semifinals of the Baha Bar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas.

"I think in overtime we really matched their energy and eventually that's why we came out with the win," Perry said.

In this game, Bedford hit two early 3-pointers in the extra period to put ORU up 78-76 with 3:10 left, but K-State shut the Golden Eagles out the rest of the way.

"The emotions are high at the end of the game, and you like to be competitive," Perry said. "I embrace it, and then our whole team does.

"I think that's who we are and what we are, and that's why we win overtime games, because of the grit we have."

Carter, who like Tang is unbeaten in overtime at K-State, credited the Wildcats' daily practice periods geared toward finishing games.

"We prepare for this in practice," he said. "We have this thing called five to grind, and we take it serious. We do it every day in practice, and you see the outcome."

Tylor Perry to the rescue with big second half

In what has become a familiar story line for K-State, Tylor Perry showed up with the game on the line.

Perry was shut out in the first half, but he came alive after the break, scoring 13 in the second period and then adding seven in overtime.

"Usually, I stay the course in games like this," Perry said of his second-half outburst. "Just staying the course, being a veteran, and a big shout out to my teammates for continuing to look for me, continue to find me and just continue to uplift me throughout the game."

Perry was fouled on his fourth and final 3-pointer with just over a minute left in regulation, and the four-point play gave the Wildcats a 72-68 lead. The Wildcats needed all four points as ORU scored the final four points to force overtime.

In overtime, he was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and also came up with a big steal.

Wildcats slow to defend the arc

Tang said before the game that the Wildcats would have to guard the 3-point line against ORU. He got that right, but the Wildcats didn't. At least not in the first half.

After the Golden Eagles knocked down 8 of 10 first-half 3-pointers from six different players, the Wildcats extended their defense, only to see ORU attack the rim.

ORU shot 80% in the first half from beyond the arc, which is why the game was tied at 41-41 at the break. Six different Eagles knocked down threes in the half, with Jailen Bedford going 3-for-4.

The Golden Eagles missed all five of their second-half 3-pointers but made 13 of 20 inside the arc and shot 51.7% overall for the game.

When ORU did miss, K-State most likely got the defensive rebound. The Wildcats had a 43-26 advantage on the boards and outscored the Golden Eagles 18-8 on second-chance opportunities.

