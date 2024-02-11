Kansas State basketball fails to land knockout punch against BYU

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang likened it to a boxing match.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, no matter how many times they got off the mat, it wasn't enough. Especially when, with less than a minute left, Brigham Young's Jaxson Robinson delivered a decisive haymaker.

K-State, which trailed by 17 points with nine minutes left, scored a knockdown to pull within two on an Arthur Kaluma 3-pointer with 1:10 left, only to have Robinson answer with a dagger three 17 seconds later that helped BYU escape with a 72-66 Big 12 victory late Saturday night at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

"We said this was going to be a 15-round fight, and it didn't matter how big of a lead they had, they let you back in the game because of the way they play," Tang said after watching the Wildcats suffer their fifth loss in six games and their fifth straight on the road. "It's like, you've got to keep throwing punches, and eventually we can wear them down.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) drives to the basket against BYU's Noah Waterman, right, during their game Saturday night at Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

"And I felt like late we wore them down, whether it was mentally or physically, and they took a couple of quick shots, because that's how they play. (BYU coach Mark Pope) gives them confidence to do things, and it allowed us to have some opportunities. The problem is they got to throw the last punch tonight instead of us."

With the loss, K-State dropped to 15-9 overall and back below .500 in the Big 12 at 5-6. No. 19-ranked BYU improved to 17-6 with a 5-5 league mark.

While disappointed with the outcome, Tang could not fault his team's effort against a nationally ranked opponent on the road. And it came on the heels of another gritty performance Monday when the Wildcats beat then-No. 4 Kansas at home in overtime.

It also was a marked improvement over the most recent road loss, a 75-72 heartbreaker at last-place Oklahoma State on Feb. 3.

"This one was different," Tang said during his postgame radio show. "Oklahoma State we didn't deserve to win. We weren't together, we weren't tough (and) we didn't play with energy. That wasn't K-State basketball.

"But tonight, it wasn't energy (and) it wasn't togetherness. We just didn't execute at the end, and we were exactly where we said we wanted it to be. We just didn't execute, and we can help that as a staff."

Leading the comeback effort for K-State was Kaluma, who also got off the mat in the second half after suffering a left ankle injury with just over 15 minutes left that forced him to the locker room for treatment.

Kaluma scored all 13 of his second-half points after returning from the injury scare and finished with a team-high 18 points plus eight rebounds.

"I was in a lot of pain," Kaluma said of the injury. "But I was able to get back into the locker room, tape it up as good as possible and let the adrenaline take over from there."

Kaluma made 7 of 13 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers on an otherwise rough night from the perimeter for the Wildcats. Cam Carter finished with 14 points and Tylor Perry nine, but they were a combined 1-for-14 from 3-point range.

"I think we just missed some shots," Tang said. "They did a good job of running us off the line, and our game plan was to get in the paint more.

"We didn't want to settle for threes. Obviously late we had to make some."

Indeed, the Wildcats outscored BYU in the paint, 36-34, had a 13-9 fast-break advantage and outrebounded the Cougars 42-34. But 16 turnovers — especially with BYU committing only seven — again proved problematic.

"We've got to get better at that," Tang said after BYU claimed a 14-5 advantage in points off turnovers. "(It was a) combination of those guys doing a great job and some of us making self-inflicted wounds."

Even so, the Wildcats stayed in the fight, which led to the 16-2 run that trimmed their deficit to 66-64 late.

"I feel like we just had more energy," Kaluma said. "And more energy led to them taking quick shots, to us getting boards and being able to get out in transition on the other end."

Alas, K-State never had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead at the end.

"Those guys in the locker room are hurting. You look in their eyes, they're hurting," Tang said of his team. "And so, I'm really proud of the progress that we've made, and I know we're going to continue to make progress."

K-State now has a week off before playing host to TCU at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

