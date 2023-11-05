Kansas State basketball to face early test against USC in Las Vegas season opener

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang isn't afraid to throw his Wildcats in the deep end of the pool early to see if they can swim.

In addition to the national television exposure, he sees Monday's 9 p.m. (central) opener against No. 22-ranked Southern California at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as more than an opportunity to spread the Wildcat brand.

"This is actually the first time I've coached in an opening game where you're playing an opponent the caliber of USC," Tang said of the Hall of Fame Series matchup on TNT. "I just feel like there's no losing in this one.

"You're either going to win and learn, or you're going to lose and learn, but it's going to be a great experience for us to see where we are at to where we want to go."

The Wildcats played their one public exhibition game last Wednesday, where they pounded Emporia State, 102-68. Junior guard Cam Carter led four Wildcats in double figures with 20 points and had three assists in 24 minutes. Forward Jerrell Colbert added 13 points and five rebounds, freshman guard Dai Dai Ames 11 points and three assists, and Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma 10 points.

K-State also played a scrimmage against SMU earlier.

Tang is counting on Carter, who started every game and averaged 6.5 points last year, to carry a heavier scoring load this year. North Texas transfer guard Tylor Perry also is expected to put up big numbers, though he struggled against Emporia State after picking up two early fouls. He finished with eight points and a team-high five assists.

Carter said the Wildcats are looking forward to taking on a strong USC team to open the season.

"It's going to be a great environment," he said. "It's a great start for us to start on TV on TNT and have a lot of eyes on us, and we're prepared for it."

The Wildcats will again be without 6-foot-10 senior forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds last year. Tomlin was arrested last weekend at a Manhattan for fighting.

USC, which is coming off a 22-11 season and an NCAA Tournament appearance, returns three starters, led by fifth-year senior guard Boogie Ellis. Ellis averaged 17.7 points last year.

The Trojans also boast the top national high school recruit in guard Isaiah Collier.

Tang, whose Wildcats were 26-10 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last year in his first season as a college head coach, said facing USC will do more than prepare them for the rest of the season.

"(It is an) opportunity to do it on TNT, so all America gets to see it," he said. "There's going to be a lot of really good recruits out there watching, and to see that Kansas State plays in those types of events.

"I always say that TV follows the player, not the names on the front. So, if you get the best players, they will put you in the best events. And that's our goal, to play in these kinds of things year in and year out because we have the best players."

