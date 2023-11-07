Kansas State basketball drops season opener to USC, 82-69

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang wanted to test his Wildcats early against top-notch competition, and he got just what he asked for Monday night in the season opener against Southern California.

The No. 22-ranked Trojans took the lead for good early on and rolled to an 82-69 victory in a Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas showdown at T-Mobile Arena.

USC shot 51.7%, limited K-State to 31%, including 24.2 from 3-point range and led by as many as 19 points in the second before the Wildcats made a late run to pull within eight.

All-Pac-12 senior guard Boogie Ellis had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead USC, which also got 18 points and six assists from freshman Isaiah Collier, 16 points from Kobe Johnson and 11 points from Joshua Morgan.

Southern California's Arrinten Page, left, dives for the ball against Kansas State guard Dai Dai Ames on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Wildcats drive-by victims against USC guards

"This game was played so that we can be exposed early," Tang said. "I didn't want to wait until later in the year to play a good team and then find out what y'all do well and then work on it.

"I'm glad we found out what we don't do well right now, especially on the defensive end, and some stuff execution-wise on the offensive end."

For K-State, Tylor Perry overcame a slow start to score 16 of his 22 points in the second half, while Cam Carter had 15 and David N'Guessan a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Perry also had six assists.

Next up for K-State is its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday against Bellarmine at Bramlage Coliseum.

Here are three takeaways from an educational, if not overly productive opener against USC.

Nowhere was K-State's exposure against USC greater than in its half-court defense. Trojans guards Ellis and Collier in particular drove to the basket time and again for layups.

When the Wildcats got in front of them, they simply dished it off to their big men for a series of thunderous dunks. The Trojans were just 5 of 20 from 3-point range but shot 65% inside the arc.

On a positive note, K-State forced 11 second-half turnovers by the Trojans, who finished with 18 for the game.

"The energy was good," Tang said. "Effort wasn't an issue, it was execution on both ends of the floor.

"They scored 50 points in the paint, and part of that was our game plan. Those were two high-level guards that we went against tonight, and we put our bigs in a tough situation with how we guarded the ball screens."

K-State's offense has a ways to go

Shooting wasn't the only issue on offense for the Wildcats, especially in the first half. Making just 25% of their shots, including 3 of 16 for 19% from 3-point range didn't help, but neither did 12 turnovers as USC led 40-30 at intermission.

Things did improve some in the second half as K-State only turned the ball over five more times the rest of the way.

Tang was less concerned about the shooting percentage.

"In the first half, if you look at the shots we took, they were very good shots," Tang said. "You talk about having your best players take the most shots, and I think it was 44 shots (for the game) with TP (Perry) Cam and Arthur Kaluma and 26 threes from your best shooters, guys that you want to shoot the ball.

"We are a better shooting team than we showed tonight, and so if we can keep getting those types of quality shots, they're going to go in."

Wildcats crash the boards in the first half

The 10-point halftime deficit could have been much worse had the Wildcats not turned in a stellar rebounding effort, especially on the offensive end.

K-State outrebounded USC in the first half, 29-18, with 16 on the offensive end. They finished with a slim 44-41 overall advantage on the boards but did not take full advantage of the extra scoring opportunities.

"Twenty-three offensive rebounds and we only score 15 (second-chance) points off of that," Tang said. "I thought, oh man, if you're going to put in all that work, you've got to get the paycheck at the end, right?"

