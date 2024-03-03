Kansas State basketball comes up empty after frantic comeback against Cincinnati

Kansas State basketball made a heroic comeback, and even took the lead, but in the end the Wildcats couldn't come up with the one defensive stop they needed.

Simas Lukosius' 3-pointer with 10 seconds left thwarted a Wildcat rally and gave Cincinnati a big 74-72 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

K-State had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Tylor Perry turned the ball over driving to the basket with under 3 seconds on the clock. It was an unfortunate finish for Perry, who for much of the game was the Wildcats' only offense as he finished with 26 points.

K-State trailed by 13 points with less than seven minutes left, 67-54, but scored the next 10 points to pull within three on a Jerrell Colbert basket at the 4:05 mark. Perry's 3-pointer gave the Wildcats their first lead of the half, 72-71, at the 1:16 mark before Lukosius drained the game winner.

The loss, coming after back-to-back wins, dropped K-State to 17-12 overall and 7-9 in the Big 12. Cincinnati broke a three-game losing streak and improved to 17-12, 6-10 in the league.

In addition to Perry, K-State got 15 points and seven rebounds from Colbert and 13 from Cam Carter. John Newman had 18 points, Day Day Thomas 14 and Lukosius 13 for Cincinnati.

Here are three takeaways from K-State's first Big 12 visit to Cincinnati.

Kansas State center Jerrell Colbert (20) shoots over Cincinnati's John Newman (15) during the first half Saturday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati deals K-State postseason hopes a blow

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang called it the most important game of the year for both teams. K-State was finally back on the NCAA bubble and facing a struggling Cincinnati team, but couldn't pull off the road upset.

K-State now has a daunting task ahead with a road trip to Kansas and then a home game against red-hot Iowa State to close the regular season.

Wildcats find Tylor Perry too late

K-State's Perry was on target the whole game, making 7 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 three-pointers while going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

But with the rest of the offense struggling, the Wildcats did not find him often enough.

After knocking down a 3-pointer and converting a backdoor layup early, Perry did not attempt another shot until the halftime buzzer. He added four free throws to lead the Wildcats with nine points in the half.

With the Wildcats shooting just 29% in the half, the Wildcats needed to get their hottest scorer of late more looks.

K-State turnovers; sound familiar?

Turnovers have been an issue all season for K-State, but unforced errors continue to compound the problem.

The Wildcats coughed the ball up 11 times in the first half alone, often without provocation, leading to 15 Cincinnati points and a 34-27 advantage.

K-State finished with 19 turnovers and Cincinnati capitalized to the tune of 29 points.

