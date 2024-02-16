Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the challenges in facing TCU
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the Wildcats' matchup against TCU.
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the Wildcats' matchup against TCU.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
Jordan Spieth, though he marked down a par, actually made a bogey at the par-3 fourth on Friday.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
The Division II center set a single-game high for all divisions.
Kelce said the evening reached a new level once he found the mask during the Super Bowl after parties.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday's mass shooting "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire" and killed a 43-year-old mother and local radio DJ.
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
The Warriors might have something with Bench Klay.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to discussions surrounding expansion for the NCAA’s college basketball tournaments and the College Football Playoff.
The Hawkeyes guard is just a few shots away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time points record.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together to talk through the basketball news of the week, including a report that the Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.