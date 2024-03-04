Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the Sunflower Showdown rivalry
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the Sunflower Showdown series with Kansas. Tang has a 2-1 record against the Jayhawks.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
“Russ is easy to sign cuz he’s at the minimum,” one agent texted. “Russ is hard to sign cuz he’s Russ.”
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
Where might he land?
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
The Raptors traded for Kelly Olynyk ahead of the deadline earlier this year and now have him signed through the 2025-26 season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
With the stretch drive of the fantasy hockey season here, consider adding these lightly rostered players for a lineup boost.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Tension continues to swirl around F1's top team and driver as unanswered questions remain around team principal Christian Horner.
Tari Eason hasn’t played since Jan. 1 while dealing with a benign growth on his left shin.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
Clark has broken Maravich's 54-year-old record and become the NCAA's leading scorer.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.