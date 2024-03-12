Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang on the Wildcats' path on the NCAA Tournament
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang says the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament resume compares favorably with other bubble teams.
Teams like Iowa and Villanova probably need strong weeks to make the tournament.
The final week of the men's college basketball regular season is upon us.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
With less than a month before Selection Sunday, we're diving into who's showing out and who's coming up short so far this season.
