Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang recaps Monday's loss to Miami.

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the Wildcats' 91-83 loss to Miami on Sunday in the finals of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.
No. 2 Purdue takes on No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Kansas meets No. 4 Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
Matt Canada was fired Tuesday, and he hasn't been great, but the Steelers' issues on offense run way deeper. It starts with the quarterback.
It's the third-most watched race of the F1 season in the U.S. despite starting at 1 a.m. ET.
The Steelers have said "No, Canada," making their first in-season coaching change in over 80 years.
The Eagles went into Arrowhead on Monday night hoping to get revenge for February's Super Bowl defeat. They emerged with a comeback victory and the best record in the NFL.
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a longshot to win the Heisman, but a big game this weekend against Michigan could change things.
No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee will join Marquette in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
Bosa avoided a worst-case scenario, but head coach Brandon Staley doesn't know if his star pass rusher will play again this season.
Sergiño Dest pouted his way into one of the stupidest red cards in USMNT history.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
With Monday's 4-2 aggregate win, the USMNT wrapped up this two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal — and qualified for two tournaments that will offer much more applicable tests.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
It’s hard to project which players will go from having star talent to being superstars, those who produce like stars and then suddenly, winning like stars with an ability to recognize a game is on the line, then taking it. And never letting go.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Zach Wilson is finally headed to the bench, but will Tim Boyle change the Jets' fortunes?
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.