Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang gives a scouting report on Oklahoma
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about Oklahoma, the Wildcats' opponent on Tuesday night.
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about Oklahoma, the Wildcats' opponent on Tuesday night.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
LSU Shreveport's Kyle Blankenship has both the men's and women's basketball teams in postseason contention.
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
What did we learn from the past few weeks of the NFL playoffs?
Two intriguing games delivered lots of eyeballs for CBS and FOX.
Anthony Edwards let the referees have it after the game ended.
The United States will be retroactively awarded gold in the team skating competition from the 2022 Winter Olympics.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
The Tigers also lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
The losers from the conference championships have a long road back.
If the Chiefs manage to win another Super Bowl, expect the Kansas City fatigue to hit new highs in the 2024 season.
From a touchdown to Taylor Swift, Mahomes and Kelce connected on all 11 targets and had a day to remember when they needed it most in the AFC championship.
If the Ravens had known coming into the game that they would hold the Chiefs to 17 points and zero in the second half, they probably would've felt good about their chances to win.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
A couple of big fourth-down decisions by Detroit helped the 49ers come back.