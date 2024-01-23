Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the upcoming road test at Iowa State
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang says the Wildcats will focus on one road game at a time against Iowa State and Houston.
The Cameron Crazies weren't happy with how Blake Hinson celebrated Pitt's upset of Duke.
In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
Brady’s latest praise of Mahomes centered on the comparison of two elite duos but also reminded the NFL world how deeply the Chiefs’ 28-year-old quarterback has earned Brady’s respect.
Embiid made history Monday night.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
Emoni Bates' suspension begins Monday.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Chapman is joining the Pirates, according to multiple reports.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
One of football's most controversial rules came into play at a critical juncture of Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.