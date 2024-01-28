Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang praises Houston's defense after blowout loss
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang calls Houston's defense possibly the best he has ever seen after a blowout loss to the Cougars.
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang calls Houston's defense possibly the best he has ever seen after a blowout loss to the Cougars.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
Can Moore turn around the Eagles' offense?
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Klopp made the stunning announcement Friday morning amid yet another Liverpool title chase.
Which teams are rising and falling just past the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus rates all 30 squads.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
The Falcons have their guy.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
Championship Sunday in the NFL is arguably the best football day of the year. With fantastic matchups in both conferences this weekend should be no different. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. The two also share their reaction to Jim Harbaugh officially becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.