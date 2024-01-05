Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang discusses upcoming Big 12 opener against UCF
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the start of Big 12 play Saturday against Central Florida.
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the start of Big 12 play Saturday against Central Florida.
The equipment will be ready Saturday afternoon, hours before Houston's showdown with Indianapolis. Stroud will warm up the same way he has the entirety of this record-breaking rookie season. Here's why his routine has helped so much.
Week 18 will be as chaotic as ever for fantasy — maybe even more so. Luckily, Dalton Del Don has a group of players who look like safe starts this week.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18 of the NFL season.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
Alan Bowman played at both Texas Tech and Michigan before landing at Oklahoma State.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
Hill was at the Dolphins' practice facility at the time the fire started.
The women's NCAA tournament is ESPN's largest NCAA championship event.
There's plenty to play for in Week 18, for just about every team.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
After a rocky first few games while he worked his way into game shape and head coach Tyronn Lue worked out the kinks in L.A.’s rotation, Harden has helped remake the Clippers.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Four? Eight? Twelve? Sixteen? How many teams ought to make the College Football Playoff?
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
Oversight from league headquarters in New York and team owner sentiment are the top impediments, sources tell Yahoo Sports. And there's no reason to believe it will change anytime soon.
The Raiders are 4-4 since Antonio Pierce became the interim coach
For the final regular season edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' we decided to open up the Yahoo Fantasy vault and share the internal stats and date that tells the story of the 2023 fantasy football season. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use Yahoo Fantasy's internal stats to answer some of the biggest questions of the season.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.