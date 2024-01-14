Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang and players discuss Texas Tech game
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang and Tylor Perry discuss what went wrong in the closing minutes Saturday at Texas Tech.
Grubb has worked with Kalen DeBoer dating back to their days at NAIA Sioux Falls.
The Chiefs' defense did a great job limiting the Dolphins.
Miami had no chance against the well-prepared, physical KC defense. Outside of a 14-yard Tua scramble, the Dolphins were stuck in the worst game script.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
Meanwhile, shirtless fans braved the sub-zero temperatures in the stands.
The Longhorns have locked in their head coach after a Big 12 championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
A stellar rookie QB in CJ Stroud? A roster stacked with young talent? A confident team coming off a playoff win? This Texans team has a lot of ingredients of a future champion.
Yes, the Chiefs game is that cold.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and announced on Jan. 1 that he wouldn't use his last year of eligibility.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
Alabama is hiring an excellent coach, and DeBoer will have every resource available. But following a legend isn't easy, and Alabama is only one coach removed from being the butt of jokes.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
Mayo will become the youngest coach in the NFL.