Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about connecting with his players
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
A year ago, there was speculation the Chiefs head coach would step down after this season. But key figures in the organization seem confident Reid will stick around.
Do Kansas bettors know something the rest of the country doesn't?
Ekeler's Edge has made it's way to the Super Bowl. Austin joins Matt Harmon in Las Vegas for the season finale of 'Ekeler's Edge'. Harmon and the NFL running back recap the Ekeler's Edge Invitational fantasy league and when Austin is going to shave his eyebrows for the fantasy bet he lost this season.
Lamar Jackson is the 11th player to win more than one NFL MVP award.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said re-signing both players is at the top of the offseason priority list.
The Knicks may not be the favorites to win the East, but they're giving themselves a chance now and in the future.
The Chiefs relied on their running game down the stretch.
There's no questioning the impact these 10 players have had since arriving at their new schools.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the most fantasy-relevant deals from the deadline.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together as the buzzer goes off to talk about everything that’s happened in the last 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline.
Trent Williams demanded a trade from the Washington Commanders in the aftermath of a cancer scare, and now he's playing in the Super Bowl for the first time.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
Brady said he can relate to what Belichick is going through after enduring his free agency in 2020.
Cristobal del Solar crafted one of the most impressive rounds in professional golf history Thursday.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Geno Auriemma trails only Mike Krzyzewski and Tara VanDerveer on the college basketball all-time wins list.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said the incident is a prime example of the need for continued work on all aspects of the field conditions across the league.
The Mystics used the core designation on Elena Delle Donne so she could only re-sign with them in free agency.