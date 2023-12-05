Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang preaches patience to Wildcats and their fans

MANHATTAN — Jerome Tang has a message for Kansas State basketball fans concerned about the Wildcats' recent narrow escapes.

Yes, they needed overtime — and a bit of luck — to get past Oral Roberts and North Alabama last week at home. But at this time of year, Tang is more focused on the process than aesthetics.

"It's hard to win. Teams are really good," said Tang, whose Wildcats will take a step up in competition when Villanova (6-3) visits Bramlage Coliseum at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a Big 12/Big East Battle matchup. "We coach kids that are 18-to-23 years old, and we never know what they're thinking and what they're going to do, and our guys are figuring out a way to win games.

"If everybody wants a blowout and all that, we don't have that team right now. These are kids and we're growing. I've been a part of teams that peak too early, and I knew it. I was like, 'Oh, crap. We're too good right now.' "

That is not a concern at the moment for Tang. The Wildcats are 6-2 and have looked impressive at times, and at others not so much.

Related: Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry makes up for slow starts with late-game heroics

North Alabama forward Tim Smith Jr. (23) pressures Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (1) during their game Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats won in overtime, 75-74.

They are unbeaten in five home games and 3-0 in overtime, but have struggled with consistency, especially in losses to nationally ranked Southern California and Miami. And yet Tang and his staff are wary of rushing things.

Instead, they are taking a more deliberate approach, building the team up, brick-by-brick, day-by-day.

"Not trying to lose games, just keep getting better," he said. "We' have a bunch of things on the board that we say we have to work on, and you just don't try and get really good at all of them right away.

"You could do it all in the preseason and put all that stuff in and be so much more jelled and so much more together."

Tang held last year's Wildcat team — his first as a college head coach — up as an example. After a great start, they went through several lulls during Big 12 play and lost their only conference tournament before making a run to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

Related: Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang looking for progress during four-game homestand

"Our fans are still remembering senior night, right? They're still remembering Kentucky and Michigan State (in the NCAA Tournament)," he said. "That was 30-something games into the season with a bunch of guys who we'd had together since middle of October. And we don't have all of our players together right now.

"We've only been together a couple of months and we're going to get there. And I don't enjoy it either, but I enjoy seeing where we're going."

Senior forward David N'Guessan recalls Tang cautioning the team about getting too high or too low.

"I don't remember him saying it this year as much, but I remember last year when we went on a great run and came out of the Cayman Islands and felt good about ourselves," N'Guessan said of an early tournament victory. "And (then) we had that loss against Butler.

"I remember him (talking) about peaking too early. It's about getting to March, so we've got time to build. But at the same time, we try and get better every day to prepare for those moments."

In other words, Tang added, he's playing the long game.

"You just want to peak at the right time, (and) that doesn't necessarily sit well with some fans who don't like the ebbs and flows and the ups and downs," he said. "It doesn't sit well with my mom. She doesn't like these overtimes.

"But it's just the nature of sports and how we deal with it."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang wary of peaking too early