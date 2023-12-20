Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang vows to get Wildcats back on track against WSU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last message Jerome Tang wanted to send his Kansas State basketball team was one of panic.

Then again, he didn't want the Wildcats to celebrate either Sunday after laying an egg in the second half of a 62-46 home loss to Nebraska.

"You hope that everyone takes it to heart, and it hurts to lose and that everybody wants to get better," said Tang, whose Wildcats are back at it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they face Wichita State at T-Mobile Center. "So, we're going to first look at it as a staff and then we're going to figure out the best way to present it to the guys."

The loss to Nebraska was the Wildcats' first at home this season and snapped a five-game winning streak as they fell to 8-3. Wichita State also comes in at 8-3 after edging Southern Illinois, 69-68, at home Saturday.

K-State's most glaring issues against Nebraska were two-fold. After leading 34-31 at halftime, the Wildcats scored 12 points on 16% shooting — 0-for-12 from 3-point range — and surrendered 13 offensive rebounds in the second half.

Related: Kansas State basketball vs. Nebraska recap: Big second half lifts Huskers to 62-46 win

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry (2) gathers his teammates for a huddle during the Wildcats' Nov. 28 game against Oral Roberts at Bramlage Coliseum.

Hardly a winning formula, but also correctable, Tang insisted.

"We're going to learn from it," he said. "We're going to watch the film.

"We're going to come up with a different scheme for pick-and-pop five (center), or when we switch the four-man, what can we do to help the guard rebound the backside. And then we're going to get back in the gym and shoot, and that's how you get better. You just keep working at it."

Tang touched on the two areas that absolutely did the Wildcats in against Nebraska, when first they left Cornhuskers big man Rienk Mast open for three 3-pointers, and then after adjusting left guard Juwan Gary open on the weak side to grab 11 offensive rebounds.

And then there was the shooting.

"We just didn't make shots when we were open. It happens," said K-State Tylor Perry who had three of the Wildcats four 3-pointers in the game and finished with 11 points. "But we've got to find other ways to score when that is happening, because this won't be the last time that we go through a game where shots aren't falling, and we've got to find different ways to be able to score buckets and winning games like this."

Related: Kansas State basketball back on the court after finals week

The process is simple, Tang said, even if the solution is not.

"We're going to work at it," he said. "We've got good dudes and they care about each other. The care factor is growing, and multiple guys walked by me (after the game) and apologized.

"And I feel bad because we didn't give them what they needed to give them a chance to win tonight. And that's on us as a staff."

Perry, a fifth-year senior, chalked it up to simply a bad day at the office.

"It happens over the course of the season," he said. "I feel like I've been doing this long enough, it's not the first time I've seen it, so it happens to the best of teams. It's a learning experience. Just glad it didn't happen in March."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball seeks bounce-back game against Wichita State