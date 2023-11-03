Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang discusses exhibition victory over Emporia State
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang liked what he saw for the most part in the Wildcats' exhibition victory against Emporia State.
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang liked what he saw for the most part in the Wildcats' exhibition victory against Emporia State.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
The Steelers got the best of Will Levis when it mattered most.
Walters said his team could huddle for the first time all season on Saturday.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde reflect on the life and career of legendary men’s college basketball coach Bob Knight on today’s episode.
Hill will face the Chiefs for the first time since the March 2022 trade that sent him to Miami.
Tweed took over as ACFC interim coach on June 14 after the firing of Freya Coombe and instantly exceeded expectations.
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
The Bills will be trying to avenge a bad playoff loss to the Bengals.
The controversial three-time NCAA champion head coach died Wednesday at 83 years old.
Led by a GM on a mission, a legendary manager, a few proven veterans and an assembly of young stars, the 2023 Rangers delivered the first title in the franchise's 62 years of existence.
An old Michigan nemesis helped set a unique precedent involving Roger Goodell showing solidarity with an NCAA ruling and punishment.
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
Bob Knight was an American original and a cultural touchstone with oversized impact — both good and sometimes less so.
The first of the month has arrived, and fantasy analyst Dan Titus is here to collect all the data surrounding NBA rookies in the early going.
The Falcons are making a quarterback change.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to react to Fitz' beloved Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. Charles and Jori break down how this came to happen and what the future of the Raiders could look like. Later, the trio go behind the scenes of the NFL trade deadline and break down the biggest moves. The group analyze what went into the Commanders trading both Montez Sweat and Chase Young (and what they could add to their new teams), Kirk Cousins' disastrous injury and what Josh Dobbs could bring to the Vikings, why the Seahawks trading for Leonard Williams makes too much sense, the Bills' trade for Rasul Douglas and why Brian Burns ended up staying put in Carolina.
The Raiders are moving on from Josh McDaniels.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.