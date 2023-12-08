Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang calls on supporters to "move forward with love"

Tensions are high among Kansas State basketball fans, and Jerome Tang knows it.

That is why Tang decided to post an online video message to Wildcat supporters Thursday evening in response to backlash over senior forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin's dismissal from the basketball team the day before.

In a special segment of his "Hang with Tang," series, the second-year coach called for supporters to "move forward with love."

Tomlin had been suspended indefinitely following his disorderly conduct arrest stemming from an incident in the early morning of Oct. 29 at a bar in Manhattan's Aggieville entertainment district. Last month he was granted diversion in the case, seemingly opening the door for him to return to the team at some point.

Chants of support for Tomlin were heard from the student section during Tuesday night's home game against Villanova — a 72-71 overtime victory. On Wednesday, a small group of students protested near university president Richard Linton's house, leading to a statement from athletics director Gene Taylor that evening announcing that Tomlin had been dismissed from the team.

That led to angry reactions from fans who blamed Linton for blocking Tomlin's reinstatement, which in turn prompted Tang's video intended to defuse the situation.

"I really need you to hear my heart on this," Tang said. "We love Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and we are hurting for him. And we love this university. I love this university — every aspect of this university.

"I am in love with this university because of the special synergy that exists between the community, the university and athletics, and we have to keep that moving forward. We have to move forward with love and togetherness and unity."

Many Tang supporters speculated that the decision to dismiss Tomlin would lead to a rift with the administration. But Tang did his best to allay those fears.

"Nothing fills my heart more than when I walk across campus and I see how we love each other," he said. "And so, I'm asking you, all of us, to let's move forward with love.

"We elevated this program with love, we made this all about KSU, and I’m asking you to help me help all of us make this about KSU and spreading love."

Tomlin, a versatile 6-foot-10 forward who joined the Wildcats last year from the junior college ranks, was the top returning player from a 26-10 Wildcat team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds and was expected to be a key contributor this season.

Instead, he never got on the floor this year.

The Wildcats (7-2) next travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. game against LSU.

