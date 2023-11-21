Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about his team's resilience
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang liked the toughness his Wildcats showed in battling back from a 24-point deficit against Miami.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
The Chiefs' mistakes included two bad drops in the final two minutes.
Purdue picked up its first win over a ranked team as it looks to bounce back from last season's NCAA tournament disappointment.
USC freshman guard Isaiah Collier is one of the most powerful guards with the ball in his hands and has made a compelling case for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
The Nuggets head coach was tossed in the first quarter, and Nikola Jokić joined him a quarter later.
Sergiño Dest pouted his way into one of the stupidest red cards in USMNT history.
The Terps had the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn.
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
It’s hard to project which players will go from having star talent to being superstars, those who produce like stars and then suddenly, winning like stars with an ability to recognize a game is on the line, then taking it. And never letting go.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
General manager Joe Douglas recognized the error and tried to remedy it, but in the process, he didn’t fully account for how dangerous Wilson’s inability to overcome mistakes could ultimately be.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
Two wide receivers — a rookie and a vet — could command major waiver wire attention in Week 12.
In his return from injury, Fields brought back an element of explosiveness that few players in the NFL are capable of producing. Will Chicago bet on that, or will it use its considerable 2024 draft capital to go in another direction?