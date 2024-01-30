Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang apologizes to Big 12 for remarks about officials
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang apologized Monday for his remarks about an official after the Wildcats' game at Houston.
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang apologized Monday for his remarks about an official after the Wildcats' game at Houston.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Jarred Vanderbilt didn’t last long on Monday night in Houston.
Doc Rivers made his Bucks debut on Monday night in Denver, just days after he was hired to replace Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee.
The Tigers previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
Jimy Williams won 910 games as the manager of the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros.
The Gamecocks passed a tough test against LSU, showing Dawn Staley has more than enough talent on her roster to win it all.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
From a touchdown to Taylor Swift, Mahomes and Kelce connected on all 11 targets and had a day to remember when they needed it most in the AFC championship.
Taylor Swift's concert tour will make it tough for her to be at the Super Bowl.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.
Being aggressive is generally celebrated only when it works. But Campbell is always aggressive.
Travis Kelce had 11 catches and a touchdown in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens on Sunday in the AFC championship game.
A taunting penalty by Flowers set up a brutal sequence for the Ravens receiver in a pivotal moment of the AFC championship.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
A couple of big fourth-down decisions by Detroit helped the 49ers come back.