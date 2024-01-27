Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang on the challenge of competing in the Big 12

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.