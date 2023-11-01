Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang seeks consistency in Emporia State exhibition
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the importance of consistency, starting with Wednesday's exhibition against Emporia State.
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talks about the importance of consistency, starting with Wednesday's exhibition against Emporia State.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
Brooke Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading No. 18 Florida State this fall.
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed on Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.
The NBA isn't expected to fine James Harden or the 76ers after his absence in Philadelphia to start the season.
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
The longtime coach showed he still has plenty of fire in responding to a disgruntled fan Monday. But Clemson's issues run deep and it's fair to wonder if Swinney still has the chip on his shoulder that got him this far.
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back received a second hefty fine for unnecessary roughness.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.