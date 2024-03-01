Kansas State basketball coach calls Saturday's game at Cincinnati, "huge."
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang calls the Wildcats' game at Cincinnati is the biggest of the year because of NCAA Tournament implications.
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang calls the Wildcats' game at Cincinnati is the biggest of the year because of NCAA Tournament implications.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
With less than a month before Selection Sunday, we're diving into who's showing out and who's coming up short so far this season.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
That includes college and pros.
In today's edition: A new model for the 14-team playoff, the Celtics' dominance, England's three-team race, The Florida Man Games, and more.
Teams continue to hesitate to pay big money to running backs, and many around the league don't see that changing anytime soon.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
Sheldon Keefe and Don Granato are the second and third coaches to receive $25K fines from the NHL this season.
The two-time defending champs are getting nearly 30% of money bet on the Super Bowl winner.
Are NFL chain crews finally on their way out?
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Hornets are stealing Jeff Peterson away from the Nets.
Swanson's 4-year-old son, Toby, was struck by a car and airlifted to a Florida hospital on Sunday.
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he injured his knee against the Warriors.
Everyone's definition of a fantasy breakout varies, but Andy Behrens has identified six players who could just shock the world in 2024.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?