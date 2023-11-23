Kansas State basketball celebrates Thanksgiving early with blowout of Central Arkansas

MANHATTAN — The last thing Kansas State basketball wanted was for its final game before Thanksgiving to be a turkey.

The Wildcats allayed those fears early on racing to a double-digit lead in the first five minutes and stuffing the stat sheet Wednesday on the way to a 100-56 blowout of overmatched Central Arkansas at Bramlage Coliseum.

"I thought our guys were very workmanlike in the game today," K-State coach Jerome Tang said of his Wildcats, who improved to 4-2 and now are off until they play host to Oral Roberts on Tuesday. "They approached it the right way, they played it the right way, and the results speak for themselves."

There were plenty of highlights to go around as all 11 scholarship players who got in the game scored and 10 of them had at least one rebound. The Wildcats shot 50.7%, held Central Arkansas to 27.9% and covered the 27-point spread with more than three minutes to play in the first half.

More: Kansas State basketball shows resilience in Baha Mar championship loss to Miami

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma drives to the basket Wednesday night against Central Arkansas at Bamlage Coliseum.

Arthur Kaluma led four scorers in double figures with 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds with three assists for the Wildcats. Freshman guard Dai Dai Ames added 14 points and three assists, freshman forward Macaleab Rich 13 points and eight rebounds, and David N'Guessan added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds

For Central Arkansas (1-5), guard Carl Daughtery had 23 points and Tucker Anderson 13.

Here are three takeaways from a game that was even more lopsided than the final score indicated.

More: Why Kansas State basketball and Tylor Perry are built for overtime

Nae'Qwan Tomlin joins Wildcats on the bench

K-State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who was suspended indefinitely by Tang following his arrest last month for fighting at a Manhattan bar, did not suit up for the game but sat on the Wildcat bench in sweats and cheered the team on.

Tomlin took one step back to reinstatement last week when he was granted diversion with a chance to clear his record, but Tang still hasn't cleared him to play.

"Nothing's changed," Tang said. "There's a certain process in this that's been taken care of, and now we move on to the next part of things. I wanted Nae'Qwan around the team because it's not good for him to be by himself and isolated.

"That's never good for someone not to be around the people that love him, and have him go through this by himself, so he's been at practices with us. He hasn't been practicing because his ankle is still hurt, but he's been at practice and he's been at film sessions and all our mentor meetings and stuff, and so he is still a part of this team, and just not active."

The Wildcats also are without guard Ques Glover, who is recovering from a knee injury and likely won't return until late December or early January.

K-State defense locks Central Arkansas down early

Central Arkansas offered little resistance at either end of the floor but got nothing done early on offense against the Wildcats.

The Bears missed their first 10 shots and 18 of their first 20, and also were 0-for-10 from 3-point range before Brendan Simmons finally got one to fall with 9:15 left in the first half.

"It wasn't like they just missed shots," Tang said of the Bears, who shot 17.9% and were 2 of 18 on 3-pointers in the first half as the Wildcats led 49-22 at the break. "I thought we made them miss early on, so I was very pleased with that.

"We challenged them as the game started getting separation. We could have (held them to) 19 had they not hit that three at the end, but it was 22, so I really liked the way the guys approached that part of it."

Arthur Kaluma flexes his muscles

With leading scorers Tylor Perry and Cam Carter having off nights, Kaluma took control on offense, scoring 13 first-half points. Perry, who came in averaging 19.2 points, had six, all in the second half, and Carter's nine points were half of his 18-point average.

"That's just about the vision that I had for myself," said Kaluma, a transfer from Creighton, who also had 18 points and 12 rebounds Sunday against Miami in the finals of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in Nassau Bahamas. "It's just a blessing from God and a blessing to have a coaching staff that believes in me the way they do."

Tang likes what he has seen from Kaluma in recent games.

"Art is buying in, and today is one of those games where he could have easily tried to just go put up numbers, because he was more talented than the guys out there," Tang said. "But I thought he played the game the right way. It looked really good."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

Related: Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Central Arkansas at Bramlage Coliseum

Related: Kansas State basketball looks to build on Bahamas trip against Central Arkansas

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball vs. Central Arkansas three takeaways