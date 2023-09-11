Kansas State basketball announces ambitious 2023-24 nonconference schedule

MANHATTAN — Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang has made sure that his Wildcats will be battle tested once they dive into their Big 12 Conference schedule.

K-State announced an ambitious nonconference slate Monday that includes nine home games and six matchups against Power Five opponents. The home dates at Bramlage Coliseum include visits from three-time national champion Villanova on Dec. 5 in the Big 12/Big East Battle series, and Nebraska on Dec. 17.

Other highlights are the season opener Nov. 6 in Las Vegas against Southern California, matchups against 2023 NCAA Tournament qualifier Providence on Nov. 17 and then either Final Four participant Miami or Georgia on Nov. 19 at the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. The Wildcats also have a true road game Dec. 9 at LSU.

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates in the student section after a Feb. 18 victory over Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum.

While technically not a home game, K-State will play host to Wichita State on Dec. 21 at T-Mobile Center.

The Wildcats are coming off a 26-10 season in which they advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight in Tang's first season as head coach.

Kansas State basketball's nonconference schedule

Nov. 1 — Emporia State (exhibition)

Nov. 6 — vs. USC in Las Vegas

Nov. 10 — Bellarmine

Nov. 13 — South Dakota State

Nov. 17 — vs. Providence in Nassau, The Bahamas

Nov. 19 — vs. Miami or Georgia in Nassau, The Bahamas

Nov. 22 — Central Arkansas

Nov. 28 — Oral Roberts

Dec. 2 — North Alabama

Dec. 5 — Villanova

Dec. 9 — at LSU

Dec. 17 — Nebraska

Dec. 21 — vs. Wichita State in Kansas City, Mo.

Jan. 3 — Chicago State

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball announces 2023-24 nonconference schedule