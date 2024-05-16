Kansas State baseball projected to make postseason

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s just one weekend left in the college baseball regular season, and it looks as though the Kansas State Wildcats will be playing into the postseason.

D1Baseball, a website that covers college baseball, rankings and postseason projections, posted Wednesday showing the Wildcats heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to play in a regional round.

The Wildcats would be the No. 3 seed in the regional. The Arkansas Razorbacks project as the No. 3 team overall in the tournament.

The projection isn’t final, obviously, as plenty can happen between now and when the NCAA Tournament starts. The Wildcats are projected there with Southern Mississippi and New Mexico in addition to the Razorbacks, who would host the regional.

Kansas State narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament last season with an overall record of 35-24. Right now, the Wildcats have a record of 29-21, with a home series against BYU looming this weekend.

After the regular season ends, the Wildcats — along with the other members of the Big 12 — will head to Arlington for the Big 12 Tournament. K-State could solidify their place in the postseason by winning the tournament, as conference tournament winners get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

If the projection holds up and the Wildcats do head to Arkansas, it will be a tough matchup. The Razorbacks boast one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball this season, led by junior left-hander Hagen Smith, who is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

The Wildcats begin their final series of the season on Thursday against BYU. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.

