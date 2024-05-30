Kansas State baseball pitcher Owen Boerema talks about his preparation for the NCAA Tournament

- Jalen Brunson says he doesn't consider season a success after Knicks exit NBA playoffsKnicks guard Jalen Brunson spoke following the Knicks being eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Pacers about how he thought he performed this postseason, his hand injury that caused him to miss the fourth quarter, and his expectations for the Knicks next season.6:14Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.7:52Now PlayingPaused
- Did Bronny James boost his draft stock at the NBA combine? | On The Clock<p>Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek and CBS Sports' Kyle Boone assess Bronny James' performance at the combine and discuss his potential draft status. Hear the full conversation on “On The Clock” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>5:30Now PlayingPaused
Kansas State baseball pitcher Owen Boerema talks about his preparation for the NCAA Tournament
