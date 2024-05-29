Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes talks about the NCAA Tournament selection show

Stanford wins Pool B at Pac-12 Tournament behind Volchko’s gem vs. Oregon State Stanford beat Oregon State 2-1 to clinch Pool B of the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz. on May 22, 2024. Cardinal starter Joey Volchko threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine. Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore hit his third home run of the tournament.

