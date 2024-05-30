- No. 19 Arizona wins 2024 Pac-12 regular-season title in walk-off thriller over No. 6 Oregon StateNo. 19 Arizona baseball won the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball regular-season title after a walk-off victory in the series finale over No. 6 Oregon State on Saturday, May 18 in Tucson. Brendan Summerhill delivered the walk-off two-run hit to clinch the Wildcats the top-seed in the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament from May 21-25 in Scottsdale.2:19Now PlayingPaused
- Ryan Jackson joins Pac-12 Network after USC seals berth to tournament semifinalsUSC student-athlete Ryan Jackson spoke with Pac-12 Network after the Trojans defeated Oregon by a final score of 4-2 in Pool C play of the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 23 in Scottsdale.1:25Now PlayingPaused
Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes talks about the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament hopes
Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes praises his Wildcats for what they went through to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years.