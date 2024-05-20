Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes defends the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament resume

No. 24 Oregon sweeps WSU to close regular season on five-game winning streak No. 24 Oregon baseball earned the Senior Day victory and series sweep over Washington State by a final score of 10-4 in the finale on Saturday, May 18 in Eugene. Maddox Molony added to his freshman home run program record with 10 on the season, while Mason Neville went 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI for the Ducks.

