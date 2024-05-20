- Brendan Summerhill talks walk-off as Arizona claims 2024 Pac-12 regular-season titleArizona student-athlete Brendan Summerhill joined Pac-12 Network after his walk-off two-run hit clinched the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball regular-season title for the Wildcats on Saturday, May 18 in Tucson. The 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is set from May 21-25 in Scottsdale.1:34Now PlayingPaused
- No. 8 Oregon State secures spot in Pac-12 Tournament after shutout of UCLANo. 8 Oregon State beat UCLA 11-0 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on May 10, 2024. Aiden May improved to 5-0 after six shutout innings with nine strikeouts. Four different Beavers hit home runs. The Beavers secured a spot in the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament.1:37Now PlayingPaused
- No. 24 Oregon sweeps WSU to close regular season on five-game winning streakNo. 24 Oregon baseball earned the Senior Day victory and series sweep over Washington State by a final score of 10-4 in the finale on Saturday, May 18 in Eugene. Maddox Molony added to his freshman home run program record with 10 on the season, while Mason Neville went 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI for the Ducks.1:46Now PlayingPaused
- Arizona State wins slugfest over Washington, scores 21 runs to secure rubber matchArizona State baseball claimed the series over Washington by a final score of 21-18 on Sunday, May 5 in Phoenix. The Sun Devils totaled four home runs and 23 hits against the Huskies to move to 26-23 overall and 14-13 in Pac-12 play.1:29Now PlayingPaused
Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes defends the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament resume
Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes says he thinks the Wildcats are an NCAA Tournament team regardless of what happens in the Big 12 Tournament.