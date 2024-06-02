Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes talks about the NCAA victory over Louisiana Tech

Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to Minnesota The Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.

7:21 Now Playing Paused