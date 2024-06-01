Kansas State baseball blows out Louisiana Tech after overnight delay

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KSNW) — After nonstop weather delays in Arkansas pushed the finish of the game from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, the Kansas State Wildcats are in the winner’s bracket.

When the game was suspended overnight in the early morning hours of Saturday, Kansas State already led 9-4 in the fifth inning. They tacked on another 10 runs on Saturday to take the win, 19-4.

Kaelen Culpepper put in an effective day, hitting for the cycle with a single, double, triple and a home run.

As a team, the Wildcats got 18 hits in the game and scored 18 runs off those. The one other run came on an error.

Up next, the Wildcats will face the regional host, Arkansas. The Razorbacks put up 17 runs against Southeast Missouri State in the game prior to Kansas State’s.

Jackson Wentworth will get the start on the mound for the Wildcats in game two. He owns a 4.18 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched this season.

The Hogs will put left-handed ace Hagen Smith on duty tonight, which will prove to be the Wildcats’ toughest test of the season.

Smith was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year last week, and is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He has thrown 154 strikeouts in 79 innings this season, and has thrown double-digit strikeouts in 11 appearances this season.

The game is set to start at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday night and will air on ESPNU.

