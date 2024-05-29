Kansas signee Flory Bidunga can’t wait to join Jayhawks: ‘I really love Bill Self’

Future Kansas men’s basketball center Flory Bidunga graduated from Kokomo (Indiana) High School on Saturday.

Bidunga, born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, attended Kokomo for three years. He reflected on his high school days — which he called “amazing” — in a conversation with The Star.

“The three years I’ve been here at Indiana, I’ve had a pretty good experience with the people,” Bidunga told The Star. “I’m excited for the next level (of basketball) next season. I’m going to be a Jayhawk, so I’m pretty excited about it.”

In his senior season, Bidunga averaged 19.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.4 blocks and 3.2 assists per game, leading his school to a 25-4 record and 4A sectional title.

He was even named 2024 IndyStar Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana. It’s an honor that Bidunga, listed by 247Sports at 6-8, 215 pounds, doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I was obviously quite surprised. I feel blessed about how Indiana represented me as a basketball player. That’s exciting.”

Bidunga, a five-star recruit, is ranked No. 14 by 247Sports and No. 17 by ESPN in the recruiting class of 2024. He’s the highest-rated recruit in KU’s 2024 recruiting class and finished as the Jayhawks’ highest-rated freshman signee since Quentin Grimes in 2018.

“I’ve been (to Lawrence) a couple of times and what I saw from the outside, I want to be part of that group,” he said. “Being able to grow over there is like one of the biggest things of mine. I like the team, I like the coaching staff — it’s all pretty good. I love coach (Bill) Self.”

Bidunga is a big fan of former Kansas freshman phenom and current Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, a player Self spoke about during one of Bidunga’s visits. He has yet to meet Embiid, who is a Cameroon native, but hopes to one day.

“Coach Self was talking about how he was working with (Embiid) and making him like a better version of him,” Bidunga said. “That’s one thing I am looking for, for sure.”

Bidunga said one of the most exciting parts of joining KU is the opportunity to be coached by Self.

“I really love coach Self, he’s a great coach — one of the best ones,” Bidunga said. “I want to see how he will develop me and will be using me (on) the Jayhawks. I really like his coaching style. … I’m just trying to do my best as much as possible on the court.”

Bidunga will arrive in Lawrence on Saturday. Although he has NBA dreams, he says he isn’t looking to leave Kansas soon.

“Let’s see how it (my college career) plays out,” Bidunga said. “It will take whatever it will take — four, three, two, one year, you know? I’m really excited about and we will see how that goes, for sure.”