Kansas shocks Texas in overtime to hand Longhorns their fifth straight loss

That the free-falling Texas Longhorns fell even further — maybe to rock-bottom — by losing to Kansas shouldn't have come as too big a surprise. It was that kind of day around the Big 12, coming after Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes were seemingly dashed in Waco and Texas Tech downed Iowa State on a 62-yard field goal.

But come on. Texas, which was a 31-point favorite, lost 57-56 to the 1-8 Jayhawks, who now are the 2-8 Jayhawks and wishing this one had been played in Lawrence so they could take down a goal post. Which would have been appropriate, because this season has that 2016 stink on it and it's not even Thanksgiving yet.

This was the Longhorns' fifth straight loss, and it came in frustrating, heartbreaking fashion — in overtime, on a two-point conversion pass. Losing five in a row hasn't happened since 1956 — Ed Price's final season as head coach, when Texas parted ways with him and hired Darrell Royal.

KANSAS WENT FOR TWO AND GOT IT.



THE JAYHAWKS STUN TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/h6VlqqWiQA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2021

If you missed it, things basically went down like this:

• After trailing 35-14 at the half and 42-21 in the third quarter, the Longhorns had fought back and had one last shot, getting the ball back with 44 seconds left at the Kansas 34, trailing 49-42 with no timeouts. They promptly sent it to overtime on Cade Brewer's touchdown catch with 22 seconds left.

• In the extra period, Texas went up 56-49 on its first possession. Kansas answered with a touchdown of its own to make it 56-55 — and then rolled the dice and went for the two-point conversion to win the game. The Jayhawks got it to win, 57-56.

The Kansas Jayhawks players celebrate after they defeated the Texas Longhorns via a two-point conversion in overtime.

Takeaways from Texas' loss:

Hudson Card had his chance, but the job is Casey Thompson's

Thompson got the start, but it looked like Steve Sarkisian's plan was to weave both quarterbacks throughout the game. Thompson played two drives, directing the Horns to their opening touchdown on the second drive, and then was replaced on the third drive by Card.

But Card's night imploded on his second and third drives, losing a fumble after getting sacked and then throwing a pick-six, and Thompson finished the rest of the game. Thompson was 30 of 43 for 358 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

.@jacobeebryant33 coming through with the pick 6 💪 pic.twitter.com/7Ljtqn5Zi5 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2021

How the two quarterbacks' respective drive charts went:

Thompson: fumble, TD, half, TD, punt, TD, TD, punt, TD, interception, TD, TD

Card: TD, fumble, pick-six

It's like 2016 all over again

The comparisons are easy. In November 2016, Charlie Strong needed one win in his final three games to make a bowl game — and lost each one, the most shocking one a 24-21 stunner in Lawrence. He was out of a job one week later.

This year, Texas needed two wins in its final three games to make a bowl game in Steve Sarkisian's first season. With Kansas, West Virginia and Kansas State to go, you figured this one was going to be one of those W's. Nope.

At this point, Texas is going to finish this season 4-8, 5-7 or 6-6. A .500 regular season is the best the Longhorns (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) can hope for.

What's wrong with the Longhorns?

Let us count the ways.

Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood need an influx of talent on both the offensive and defensive lines by way of recruiting and the transfer portal. It's just obvious when your front line is getting controlled by the Kansas Jayhawks. The defensive line is in desperate need of depth.

Those issues with the offensive line domino into all sorts of offensive issues, from struggling to open holes for Bijan Robinson to making it harder to convert third downs. It showed tonight.

There's no pass rush. More playmaking linebackers are needed. The secondary needs to be restocked.

And who's going to start at quarterback next season? Thompson and Card will still be around (unless one or both transfers), but either way, maybe the starter isn't even on campus yet.

This article originally appeared on Hookem: Texas drops fifth straight game as Kansas wins stunner in OT