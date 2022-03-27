Kansas rolls past Miami and into Bill Self’s 4th Final Four
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 1 Kansas’ demolishing of 10 Miami in the Elite 8 to book the Jayhawks’ 16th trip to the Final Four
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 1 Kansas’ demolishing of 10 Miami in the Elite 8 to book the Jayhawks’ 16th trip to the Final Four
Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And here’s the reaction to the item was posted: the 49ers will have a hard time trading Garoppolo. The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, [more]
Kansas flipped the switch at halftime, and it did so emphatically.
Landry thought he'd make... HOW much? Either the WR had no concept of his market, was lied to by his agent (who he has since fired) or the report is highly inaccurate:
This was awkward.
Penn State played in the last Outback Bowl in college football history.
Kansas advanced to the Elite Eight by beating Providence, but there’s an important qualifier to that.
Jake Wolf analyzes the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament with picks and analysis on two matchups including key stats and trends. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)
The Final Four field is almost set, and the tournaments have been nothing shy of madness. It all starts up again Sunday afternoon.
There's one team that makes perfect sense for Julio Jones to join.
Do they have a future in the NBA?
Penn State loses four-star commitment out of Maryland in the Class of 2023
Johnny Manziel will be suiting up for a 7-on-7 indoor football league next month, but he’s not trying to prove he deserves another chance in the NFL. In fact, Manziel says he has decided to return to Fan Controlled Football, a small league that he also played in last year, because he knows he’s done [more]
Two years before the Packers traded receiver Davante Adams and the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill, the Vikings traded receiver Stefon Diggs. The hero of the Minneapolis Miracle wanted out. He got his wish, quickly. He made his move on the same day Kirk Cousins got a new contract (coincidentally — or not). In a [more]
The NFL’s decision makers are descending on Palm Beach, Florida. The Browns surely would like to leave town with a deal in place for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The status of the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, supplanted by the recent trade for Deshaun Watson, remains uncertain and unresolved. As recently noted by Mary [more]
The Jaguars weren't the only suitor for WR Christian Kirk in free agency. The Eagles' price range for him was revealed on Friday.
Kansas looked terrible in the first half but found its swagger in the second to dispatch a surging Miami team and reach the Final Four.
Good luck getting that bottle of wine back. Nothing to see here.
A few quick takeaways from new #Chiefs RB Ronald Jones' introductory press conference:
The CFN expert picks and predictions for the Elite 8 NCAA Tournament games.
Coach Matt LaFleur was “hopeful” the Packers could keep Davante Adams. As it turned out, the receiver’s contract demands made what LaFleur called a “tough decision” an easy one. “Sometimes you’ve got to make some tough decisions,” LaFleur told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “Certainly appreciate everything Davante brought to our team. I mean, he [more]