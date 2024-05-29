Kansas rewards athletic director Goff with long-term contract and large raise

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) — Kansas athletic director Travis Goff has signed a seven-year contract extension that keeps him with the Jayhawks through 2031 and includes a hefty raise starting at $1.3 million a year.

The school announced Goff's new deal Wednesday. Goff had originally signed a five-year contract that paid him $700,000 a year. Goff's title will also change to Director of Athletics/Vice Chancellor of Athletics, according to the university's release.

Goff's base salary will increase by $40,000 a year the next three years of the deal, then go up by $50,000 a year after that until he will earn $1.570 million by the end of the agreement.

“Travis has proven to be among the most respected athletic directors in the country and terrific fit for KU at this moment in our history,” said Douglas A. Girod, chancellor of the University of Kansas.

Goff, a graduated of Kansas, became head of the Jayhawks athletics in April 2021. Before that, he served in athletic administration at Northwestern and Tulane.

Goff thanked Girod for his continued trust. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to continue leading Kansas athletics through a pivotal time,” he said.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports