The Kansas Relays celebrated 100 years last April. It’s time for 101st track carnival

High school and college athletes in Kansas and neighboring states welcomed back the tradition-rich Kansas Relays last April after a three-year absence.

“For the 100th anniversary of the Relays we thought we’d have a certain number. We had 5,000 athletes,” KU men’s and women’s track-and-field coach Stanley Redwine said Tuesday at a news conference held in advance of the 101st Relays, which are set for Thursday through Saturday at Rock Chalk Park.

“Tim (Byers, Relays meet director) informed me the other day we have 5,200 athletes this year. So it’s grown,” Redwine, who was recently named coach of the 2024 U.S. Olympic men’s track team, added.

The meet will begin with men’s and women’s field events from 12 p.m. until 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The annual distance carnival will run from 5 p.m. until 8:55 p.m. Thursday on the track.

Friday’s events run from 9 a.m. until 8:10 p.m. Saturday’s events will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Anytime you can advance in numbers, it’s a good thing,” Byers said Tuesday. “It shows people are still interested in the Relays. I think it’ll keep growing in that direction. You look at 10,000-plus fans, 5,000 runners, start adding it up and it’s a big deal, a big event.”

Byers said the goal is to have the best meet possible “for the student-athletes,” especially ones from KU that like to compete at home whenever possible.

“I’ve seen it from a different perspective, being a coach at a different school to being here. I’ve seen it go 360 (degrees),” said Redwine, now in his 24th season as KU coach after a stint as head track coach at Tulsa.

“Now that we’re back — and I appreciate the AD (athletic department led by Travis Goff) for making a commitment to make this a stable event for our community — Tim is doing a great job,” Redwine added.

KU high jumper Devin Loudermilk, a sophomore from Howard, Kansas, competed at the Relays as a West Elk High School athlete and now as a Jayhawk.

“This means a lot,” Loudermilk said Tuesday. “I came here when I was 13. It was my first track meet ever. I got 15th place. I remember (one competitor) jumped 7-feet. He was 14-years-old. I looked at my coach. I said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.’ Everybody was jumping 6-2, 6-4. I think I jumped 5-10. I saw a kid jump 7-foot. I was (saying), ‘OK one day I might get there.’ I finally made it.”

Loudermilk, who will compete in the Relays high jump at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, placed sixth at the 2023 Texas Relays with a leap of 7 feet, and 1/4 inches , clearing that 7-foot standard outdoors for the first time. He also cleared 7-foot in the 2023 indoor season.

Hurdler Angelina Arinze, a junior from St. Louis out of Webster Groves High School, missed the Relays last year because of injury.

“Hopefully I can P.R. and we can showcase our talents as a team,” said Arinze, who is slated to compete in the 400 hurdles.

She said it’s been rewarding competing for Olympic coach Redwine.

“He’s really humble about (the Olympic honor). He’s a great coach. I see it every day,” Arinze said. “I always know he’ll fight for me and is always in my corner.”

The 400 hurdles preliminaries are set for 1:25 p.m. Friday with the finals scheduled for 1:06 p.m., Saturday.

Redwine said he was unsure which event standout distance runner Chandler Gibbens would compete in. Gibbens is a school record holder in the outdoor 10,000 and indoor and outdoor 5,000. It’s possible he will run the 1,500 at 12:02 p.m. Saturday instead of the longer distance races this weekend.

For a schedule of events, go to kuathletics.com.