Kansas receives notice of allegations

The Notice of Allegations is in for Kansas, and the program, along with head coach Bill Self, are looking at the full force of the NCAA’s wrath.

Kansas was changed with a lack of institutional control, three Level I violations in men’s basketball and Self was hit with a head coach responsibility charge, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. The football program was also dinged for a pair of Level 2 violations.

The violations on the basketball side are a direct result of the recruitments of Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa and the influence that longtime Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola had on them. According to testimony and evidence provided at the college basketball corruption trials the last two years, Gassnola helped funnel at least $90,000 to the mother of Preston and $2,500 to the guardian of De Sousa. Preston never played for Kansas while De Sousa sat out the entirety of the 2018-19 season with this hanging over his head.