Kansas quarterback Jason Bean signs with Indianapolis Colts as undrafted free agent

What a year it’s been for Jason Bean.

After starting 10 games (nine at QB) in his final college season — while starter Jalon Daniels nursed a back injury — Bean will have the chance to make it in the NFL.

The Jayhawks’ quarterback, who led KU to a 9-4 record and its first bowl victory since 2008, has signed with the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL Draft, his agent announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The Kansas football X account confirmed the news, and Bean added his own response.

“The dream is real!” Bean wrote on X. “Let’s get it.”

Bean was not selected in the NFL Draft, though two of his teammates were:

There is, however, an interesting Jayhawk connection with Bean’s landing spot.

The Jayhawks’ backup quarterback is Cole Ballard, a former walk-on who was thrust into game action at times last year.

The GM of the Indianapolis Colts? That would be none other than Chris Ballard, Cole’s father, who is undoubtedly plenty familiar with the Kansas quarterbacks room.

Bean, who is from Mansfield, Texas, finished last season with 2,130 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 280 yards and three more touchdowns.

Bean spent much of his time at KU backing up Daniels, and if he makes the Colts roster, he’ll be in a similar position. But one thing he can bring to the table is his versatility. Bean’s speed and athleticism led to him seeing snaps at running back and wide receiver while at KU.

Before his time at Kansas, Bean played at North Texas. In eight games in the 2020 season, he totaled 19 touchdowns (14 passing) with five interceptions. He threw for 1,131 yards.

After last season, Bean accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl but later didn’t participate due to an illness. Bean did play in the Hula Bowl, an all-star game attended by plenty of NFL pro scouts.