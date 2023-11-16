Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels will return for 2024 season

LAWRENCE — Rumors have spread for weeks about the future of Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels, but he put those to rest on Thursday.

This 2023 season will not be the last for Daniels, who has missed significant time this year due to injury. In a post on the social media platform now known as X, he wrote that he has unfinished business.

“Jayhawk Nation, I want to thank you for your support and well wishes as I battle back from injury,” Daniels said in a statement that was also posted on social media by Kansas football’s account on X. “Personally, it has been an incredibly difficult time being away from the game that I love and not being able to play with my brothers in front of our incredible fans on Saturdays. The adversity that I have faced this season will help me come back even stronger when the time is right. Kansas is a very special place to me, and I will be back next season to continue to move the program forward under coach (Lance) Leipold. Rock Chalk!"

Daniels came into the season as the preseason Big 12 Conference offensive player of the year but has missed seven games due to a back injury that has lingered since fall camp. The only games he played came in a three-game stretch, all wins, against Illinois, Nevada and BYU. The Jayhawks became bowl-eligible with redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean filling in for Daniels.

Daniels alluded to the fact that it is unlikely he will be able to return this season.

Whether he returns or not, expect Bean or another Kansas quarterback to face No. 24 Kansas State on Saturday. Whatever momentum the Jayhawks were going to have next year, Daniels has certainly added to it.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels will return for 2024 season