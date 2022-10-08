Kansas QB Jalon Daniels leaves TCU game with right shoulder injury

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels injured his right shoulder late in the second quarter of the Jayhawks’ game against TCU.

Daniels was scrambling toward the sideline when he was taken down and landed on his right shoulder with the weight of a defender on top of him. Daniels was in immediate pain after the hit and headed to the locker room before the quarter ended. The Jayhawks trailed the No. 17 Horned Frogs 10-3 at the break.

An injury update on the Kansas QB:



Jalon Daniels isn't completely ruled out from returning. He is still being evaluated in the locker room, and it's about a 50/50 chance that he can return to the game. pic.twitter.com/cEjWRRZkLC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Daniels has been one of the breakout players of the 2022 college football season as Kansas started the year 5-0. He entered Saturday’s game with 983 yards passing, 329 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns. Daniels’ 11 passing TDs through the first five games of 2022 are three more than he had in nearly 270 pass attempts over the first two years of his Kansas career.

While Daniels wasn't immediately ruled out from returning to the game according to the Fox broadcast, he reappeared from the locker room in street clothes and clearly won't return. Backup QB Jason Bean replaced Daniels to start the second half and immediately led Kansas on a TD drive to tie it up at 10-10. Bean and Daniels split time as KU’s QB in 2021.