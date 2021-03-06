Kansas places Les Miles on administrative leave after LSU harassment allegations surface

New sexual harassment allegations against Les Miles surfaced this week from his time at LSU. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Kansas football coach Les Miles was placed on administrative leave on Friday after new sexual harassment allegations were revealed stemming from his time coaching at LSU.

Athletic director Jeff Long said the university will be conducting “a full review to determine next steps.”

“Today, I placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave as we conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps," Long said in a statement. "We are reviewing the Husch Blackwell report released today by LSU following yesterday’s release of the Taylor Porter report. The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report.

"Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”

Miles, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, did not show up to work on Friday.

LSU AD wanted Les Miles fired in 2013

Miles, who coached at LSU from 2005-16, allegedly kissed a female student twice and told her that she was attractive in 2013. The university investigated the allegations at the time, though the investigation was sealed until Thursday .

Miles, 67, denied the allegations at the time, and the investigating firm said it ultimately couldn’t prove that Miles had kissed the student — though it did not clear him either. He was also accused of inappropriate behavior with other female students, including allegedly labeling student workers as “a.m. and p.m. girls,” demanding that he only wanted “blondes with the big boobs” and “pretty girls” working for the team, sending inappropriate text messages to a student and even inviting them on trips to his condo .

Miles was later told by the school that he couldn’t communicate with any female students going forward, though was not disciplined.

Former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva actually wanted the school to fire him over the allegations in 2013, too — something the school opted not to do because of the hefty buyout it would have had to pay him.

“I think we have cause [to fire Miles],” Alleva wrote in an email in 2013 , in part. “I specifically told him not to text, call or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn't listen. I know there are many possible outcomes and much risk either way, but I believe it is in the best interest in the long run to make a break. The court of public opinion would favor us.”

Miles was fired from LSU in 2016 after a 2-2 start. He compiled a 114-34 overall record there and led them to a national title in 2007. Kansas then hired Miles before the 2019 season, and has gone just 3-18 after failing to win a game last year.

