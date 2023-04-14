Kansas picks up crystal ball predictions for top UNC target

The recruitment of former Stanford forward Harrison Ingram is starting to pick up over the past few days. Harrison is set to hold in-home visits starting today with programs including North Carolina who will be down in Texas to see him.

From there, he will officially visit Kansas on Monday and a decision could come after that. But it may not be good news for the Tar Heels.

The general consensus is that Ingram will decide between UNC and Kansas and right now, the Jayhawks appear to have the lead.

The Jayhawks picked up two crystal ball predictions on 247Sports in the previous two days, holding the lone predictions going into the weekend.

On Thursday, it was Duke contributor Chad Lykins that made his prediction for Kansas. Then, on Friday morning Kansas insider Michael Swain logged his prediction, a bad sign for the Tar Heels.

Now, crystal ball predictions aren’t a guarantee as UNC fans found out recently by landing one for transfer Nick Timberlake. The forward still hasn’t made a decision and took visits to both Kansas and UConn. In Ingram’s situation, this prediction coming from a Kansas insider shouldn’t make UNC fans feel good about it all.

However, the thing to note is that there is still an in-home with UNC and then an on-campus visit at Kansas for Ingram. There’s time left in the recruitment but it sounds like UNC has some ground to make up.

