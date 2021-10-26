NASCAR’s penalty report from last weekend’s racing at Kansas Speedway confirmed a one-race suspension and $20,000 fine for Cup Series crew chief Adam Stevens.

Stevens, who leads the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Christopher Bell, was penalized after Bell’s car was found with two lug nuts not safe and secure in Sunday’s post-race inspection.

Two other Cup crew chiefs, John Klausmeier (No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing – Chase Briscoe) and Paul Wolfe (No. 22 Team Penske – Joey Logano), were each fined $10,000. Briscoe and Logano’s cars were found with a single lug nut not safe and secure post-race.

In the Xfinity Series, four-race suspensions were handed down to Our Motorsports crew chief Kenneth Roettger, car chief Robert Anderson and crew member Drew Beason after their No. 23 entry (driven by Patrick Emerling) lost ballast during Saturday’s race.

Two other Xfinity crew chiefs, Jason Trinchere (No. 16 Kaulig Racing – AJ Allmendinger) and Jeff Meendering (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing – Brandon Jones), were each fined $5,000. Allmendinger and Jones’ cars were found with a single lug nut not safe and secure post-race.

Read More About NASCAR

NASCAR playoff clinching scenarios for Martinsville Kyle Petty announces release of forthcoming memoir “Swerve or Die” NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin remain 1-2

Kansas penalty report: Christopher Bell’s crew chief suspended one race originally appeared on NBCSports.com