Kansas pass rusher Austin Booker to visit Dolphins next week

Kansas Jayhawks pass rusher Austin Booker has already visited several NFL teams and is set to meet with the Miami Dolphins next week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Booker played two seasons with Minnesota before transferring to Kansas in 2023. In his only season with the Jayhawks, he tallied 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks on his way to Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors. While he was still just a redshirt sophomore last season, Booker opted to forgo his remaining eligibility to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

“The diversity of his rush approach is unheard of for a player with so little playing time,” Lance Zierlein wrote in a scouting report on NFL.com. “He can stride and dip at the top of the rush or beat tackles back inside with a Euro step or spin counter. He can stab and long-arm tackles into the pocket or stay separated from them at the point of attack. He chases quarterbacks and running backs with agility and burst but can be inconsistent dealing with a downhill running game.”

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Booker measured in at 6’5, 240 pounds and recorded a 4.79 40-yard dash and 32.5-inch vertical.

In a recent seven-round mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller, Booker landed in the fourth round at No. 114 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. As it stands now, the Dolphins don’t own any picks between Nos. 55 and 158 overall. As that more than 100-pick span is where Booker is largely expected to get picked, the Kansas rusher may only make sense if Miami finds a way to add more selections.

The Dolphins could use more edge rushing help, though. The team replaced Emmanuel Ogbah on the roster with Shaquil Barrett, but both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips may not be healthy for Week 1 after suffering season-ending injuries in 2023.

