Kansas outlasts Providence to become only 1-seed to advance to Elite 8
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 1 Kansas’s 66–61 win over 4 Providence in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Daryl Banks III's tying and go-ahead buckets made St. Peter's the first 15-seed to make the Elite Eight.
That makes Saint Peter's the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight and continues one of the most engrossing and unforeseen postseason runs ever.
CHICAGO (AP) Kansas' Jalen Wilson noticed the excitement on the other side. The top-seeded Jayhawks went from leading by 13 in the second half to trailing Providence by a point with their season in danger of slipping away. ''I saw how excited they were getting, they started talking a little bit,'' Wilson said.
It wasn't pretty. But the Jayhawks showed they can win a big game while leaning on their defense.
Daryl Banks III scored the tying and go-ahead baskets that pushed 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the brink of the Final Four, the tiny Peacocks thriving off a home-court edge to beat third-seeded Purdue 67-64 on Friday night.
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Duke’s 78–73 win over 3 Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to keep Coach K’s farewell tour marching on.
Tatum as a league superstar, it seems, has truly arrived.
The Wildcats are the third No. 1 seed to fall short of the Elite Eight.
From an Oscar-winning documentary to an action-packed franchise, Rockford’s fingerprints are on several notable films.
The key Chinese ports of Shenzhen and Hong Kong face congestion, which rose to the highest level in five months due to COVID-19 lockdowns. It could pose possible delays to goods heading to the U.S. this summer, reported Bloomberg. Ryan Closser, a director at FourKites, states, “Shenzhen is the second-busiest port next to Shanghai, so we will expect to see significant volume shift to the other ports within China. A couple more weeks of the shutdown may not have a huge disruption, but the longer t
The former No. 2 overall pick signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal with the Falcons on the same day that Ryan was traded to Indianapolis.
Fourth-seeded Arkansas used what amounted to a sneak attack to take down No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, not only knocking the Bulldogs out the NCAA Tournament but taking out a whole lot of fans still hoping to win bragging rights and office pools. Then again, the number of busted brackets before the Elite Eight just might mean everyone gets a second chance. The first No. 1 seed to go down.
The refs remain undefeated in March Madness.
On Friday, Marcus Mariota met with the press for the first time since signing with the Falcons in free agency.
Nine student entrepreneurs from the University of Missouri took part in a "Shark Tank"-style competition to receive business capital.
A pair of upsets in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament has shuffled the odds for the winner of March Madness.
A report that was among the final items on the Arizona Senate’s partisan review of the 2020 election prompted by former President Donald Trump’s loss has found no evidence that ballot tabulation equipment used by the state’s most populous county was connected to the internet.
The first night of Sweet 16 play in the Men’s NCAA Tournament brought all the drama as No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Arizona were upset by No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Houston respectively, while No. 2 seeds fared much better with Villanova beating No. 11 Michigan and Duke beating No. 3 Texas Tech in an instant classic. Plus, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski logged a record 100th career Tourney win and hinted at what his next career move will be when he retires from coaching at the end of this season.
Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has landed a rare rating ahead of its release on Netflix.
Olga's Kitchen hopes to grow its customer base and reconnect with Michigan ex-pats who have fond memories of the regional brand.