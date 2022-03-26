Kansas outlasts Providence to become only 1-seed to advance to Elite 8

Benzinga

The key Chinese ports of Shenzhen and Hong Kong face congestion, which rose to the highest level in five months due to COVID-19 lockdowns. It could pose possible delays to goods heading to the U.S. this summer, reported Bloomberg. Ryan Closser, a director at FourKites, states, “Shenzhen is the second-busiest port next to Shanghai, so we will expect to see significant volume shift to the other ports within China. A couple more weeks of the shutdown may not have a huge disruption, but the longer t