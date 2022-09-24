Kansas outlasts Duke to improve to 4-0 for first time since 2009

One of the most improbable turnarounds in college football continued Saturday as Kansas downed Duke, 35-27, to improve to 4-0.

How improbable? The last time Kansas won four games in an entire season was 2009 when it went 5-7.

The last time the Jayhawks were 5-0 was 2009 when Mark Mangino was head coach in Lawrence. They lost the last 7 games that season.

Lance Leopold is the miracle worker and he is the fifth coach of the Jayhawks since after the 2009 season.

Entering this season, Kansas had gone 23-118.

The star of the show has been quarterback Jalon Daniels, who had a game against the Blue Devils.

Daniels threw for 324 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 83 yards rushing and another score, which turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with 4:42 left.

The TD put Kansas up 35-20.

Duke added a TD and had a late drive end when the Blue Devils turned it over on downs in Kansas territory.

The defense is staunch, too.

