Kansas one of five schools on the recruiting list of elite Minnesota guard Taison Chatman

Taison Chatman, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior men’s basketball combo guard from Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota, on Saturday included Kansas on his list of five schools he might attend.

Chatman — he is ranked No. 26 in the recruiting class of 2023 by 247sports.com, No. 63 by ESPN.com and On3.com and No, 69 by Rivals.com — reported on Twitter a list of KU, Minnesota, Ohio State, Virginia and Xavier. He earlier had also listed Kansas State, Texas, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Marquette, Northwestern, Washington State, LSU, UConn and others.

Kansas extended a scholarship offer to Chatman on April 27 following his junior season in which he averaged 13.5 points a game for state champion Totino-Grace High (26-6). He made an official visit to KU on June 24-26 and also has visited Xavier and UConn, a school that did not make his final five.

“Kansas was my last official visit I took and I had a great time there. The coaching staff was very genuine and they know what it takes to get to the next level and succeed and they believe that they can help me reach my goals,” Chatman told On3.com.

Of his visit, he told Shay Wildeboor of Jayhawkslant.com: “It was good and I spent a lot of time with the team. I toured the campus and spent time with the coaching staff. I hung out with Bobby (Pettiford) and Zach Clemence. We went through a day in the life. They get a lot of basketball players and they are treated well up there, too. I think it’s a great school and coach (Bill) Self said that I would fit in great,” he added.

Chatman is the highest-rated prospect from the state of Minnesota since Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, the No. 11 ranked player in the class of 2020 (by Rivals.com), who chose Gonzaga over KU and others.

Dan McDonald of Rivals.com wrote: “I love his size at 6-3 and athleticism for a point guard. He’s a talented scorer that also makes good decisions and sees the floor well.”