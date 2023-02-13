Kansas at Oklahoma State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas at Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 14

Kansas at Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (20-5), Oklahoma State (16-9)

Kansas at Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas isn’t exactly back into national championship-level mode, but it’s not far off.

It’s playing better than it did over a rough losing stretch a few weeks ago, the rebounding is there, and the three-point shooting is back.

This is hardly a team that relies on the three – it’s way too good at forcing takeaways and converting off the mistakes – but when it’s hitting from the outside, forget it.

Kansas is 16-0 when hitting 35% or better from the outside, and 5-5 when it doesn’t. It has to keep the offense moving, make the extra pass, and convert off the Oklahoma State turnovers that are sure to be there – at least 12 of them.

However …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Oklahoma State has been a killer at guarding the three.

It’s 1-7 when allowing teams to hit better than 33% from three – granted, Kansas was one of those teams, but it only won by two in Lawrence even though it shot the lights out – and it’s 15-2 when allowing teams to hit fewer than that.

At home, the Cowboy defense has been amazing over the last several games – Texas Tech was the only team to hit better than 30% from three in Gallagher-Iba, and it lost – but more than anything else, the offense is making just about everything at home.

It’s unbeaten in Stillwater when making more than 42% from the field, and the Kansas defense has allowed more than that in two of its last three road games.

What’s Going To Happen

Who’s playing with more confidence right now than Oklahoma State?

Granted, there haven’t been a ton of great wins over the recent run, but it just came off a terrific performance in a 64-56 win at Iowa State.

The best defense in the Big 12 will be great at home, the rebounds will be there, and it’ll be a terrific rematch win after losing the Jayhawks at the end of 2022.

Kansas at Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 74, Kansas 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 4

